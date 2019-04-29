Media player
Is this whale a Russian spy?
While friendly and cute, this whale has secrets.
Found near Ingoya, Norway, it's believed to have been trained by the Russian navy and was wearing a camera holder.
Though it mostly seemed interested in fish and playing fetch.
29 Apr 2019
