Russian 'spy whale' makes new friends
Video

Fishermen in Norway discovered a friendly Beluga whale in the waters - equipped with mysterious equipment from Russia.

One marine biologist said no scientist used equipment like it - and he was convinced the Russian navy had been training what was obviously a tame whale used to humans.

The fishermen and local animal rescue freed the whale of its harness and sent it on its way.

  • 29 Apr 2019