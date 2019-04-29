Russian 'spy whale' makes new friends

Media player
Russian 'spy whale' makes Norwegian friends
Fishermen in Norway discovered a friendly Beluga whale in the waters - equipped with mysterious equipment from Russia.
One marine biologist said no scientist used equipment like it - and he was convinced the Russian navy had been training what was obviously a tame whale used to humans.
The fishermen and local animal rescue freed the whale of its harness and sent it on its way.
29 Apr 2019
