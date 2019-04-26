Media player
The squirrels being raised among kittens in Crimea
A petting zoo in Crimea is raising four orphaned squirrels alongside some kittens and their mother.
It wasn't love at first sight as the squirrels were originally afraid of their cat foster mother, staff said.
But now the animals have become one big happy family at Bakhchisaray Miniature Park in the southern Crimean peninsula.
26 Apr 2019
