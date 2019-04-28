New generation of climate heroes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Finland's new generation of climate heroes

The town of Ii in northern Finland wants to be the world's first zero-waste community.

They stopped using fossil fuels - and the municipality is reducing CO2 emissions faster than any other community in Finland.

Their target is to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2020, which is 30 years ahead of the EU's target.

Since 2012 they've invested heavily in geothermal, solar and wind energy projects that have paid off: they now generate a profit of half a million euros a year.

They believe the key to successful climate action is education from a very young age. So how is Ii raising an environmentally conscious generation?

Producer: Erika Benke; Camera: Antti Leinonen; Editing: Soraya Auer

  • 28 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'It's an existential crisis. Listen to scientists'