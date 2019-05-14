Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Norway loves its own take on the hot dog
The Norwegian hot dog (Polse) is probably one of the cheapest snacks you will find in Oslo.
Boiled sausage is served in a thin tortilla with vegetables and sauces.
It is said that 450 million hot dogs are eaten in Norway each year - about 100 per person.
But the once familiar street hot dog stalls are now disappearing off the streets as more people get their hot dogs in supermarkets.
The Travel Show's Mike Corey visits a traditional stall in Oslo to try out the delicacy.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window