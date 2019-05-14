Norway loves its own take on the hot dog

Video

The Norwegian hot dog (Polse) is probably one of the cheapest snacks you will find in Oslo.

Boiled sausage is served in a thin tortilla with vegetables and sauces.

It is said that 450 million hot dogs are eaten in Norway each year - about 100 per person.

But the once familiar street hot dog stalls are now disappearing off the streets as more people get their hot dogs in supermarkets.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey visits a traditional stall in Oslo to try out the delicacy.