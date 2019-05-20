Challenging a world chess champion
Norway is enjoying a boom in chess playing following the success of the country's Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championships.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey went to meet him for a rare TV interview and challenged him to a game of chess. Did Mike really have a chance of beating the champion?

