Challenging a world chess champion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Challenging world chess champion Magnus Carlsen
Norway is enjoying a boom in chess playing following the success of the country's Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championships.
The Travel Show's Mike Corey went to meet him for a rare TV interview and challenged him to a game of chess. Did Mike really have a chance of beating the champion?
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window