Baby squirrels saved after tree cut down
Six baby squirrels have been rescued after the tree holding their nest was chopped down.

Vets in Przemysl, Poland, who are bottle feeding the animals, say two of them had been attacked by a dog before they were found.

  • 22 Apr 2019
