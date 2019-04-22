Dam plans spark violent protests in Georgia
Violent protests erupt at Georgia's Pankisi Gorge

In Georgia's north-eastern Pankisi Gorge, the mostly-Muslim residents have clashed with police over plans to build a new hydroelectric dam.

Locals believe the plans will damage the gorge, and are set against it. Dozens of people - mostly police officers - have been injured.

The region is known internationally as the home of one of the top commanders of the Islamic State group.

