Ukraine election: Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky wins
Volodymyr Zelensky has won Ukraine's presidential election, according to exit polls.
The comedian, with no political experience, won a resounding victory. The incumbent, Petro Poroshenko, has admitted defeat.
21 Apr 2019
