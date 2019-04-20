Ukraine presidential candidates clash in debate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ukraine: Candidates clash ahead of presidential poll

Ukraine's rival presidential candidates have held a long-awaited head-to-head televised debate at Kiev's giant Olympic stadium.

Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent president Petro Poroshenko shook hands before launching scathing attacks on one another.

  • 20 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Ukrainian candidates take drug tests