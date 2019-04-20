Media player
Ukraine: Candidates clash ahead of presidential poll
Ukraine's rival presidential candidates have held a long-awaited head-to-head televised debate at Kiev's giant Olympic stadium.
Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent president Petro Poroshenko shook hands before launching scathing attacks on one another.
20 Apr 2019
