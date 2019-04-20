How gamers are getting 'inside' Notre-Dame
Notre-Dame fire: How gamers are getting 'inside' the cathedral

People are returning to a 2014 video game to visit Notre-Dame cathedral before the flames took hold.

It's from the Assassin’s Creed series, which later spawned a Hollywood film starring Michael Fassbender.

The developer, French firm Ubisoft, has pledged €500,000 (£433,000; $565,000) to the reconstruction of the fire-damaged building.

