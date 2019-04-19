Mueller report is 'theatre of the absurd'

Video

The Russian lawyer who attended a controversial meeting with top Trump campaign aides in June 2016 says the Mueller investigation was "stupid".

Natalia Veselnitskaya met Donald Trump Jr and other campaign figures in Trump Tower in New York.

When the meeting was first reported by the New York Times, Donald Trump Jr said in a statement that he and Ms Veselnitskaya had mostly discussed a suspended programme for Americans to adopt Russian children.

However, he subsequently admitted he had agreed to the meeting after being told he would be offered information that would prove detrimental to his father's opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton. He also released the email exchange that brought about the meeting.

Ms Veselnitskaya spoke exclusively to the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg following the publication of the Mueller report into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

She reiterated her claim that she did not offer the Trump team any compromising material on Mrs Clinton.