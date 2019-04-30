Bobsleigh racing thrills for tourists

Video

The Sigulda bobsleigh track in Latvia is one of the few places where tourists can get the same thrills as professional racers.

The 1,500m (4,920ft) long track was built by the Soviet Union in 1986 and has been used in many bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton competitions.

It is still used as a training venue for Latvian champions - but also offers rides for visitors as The Travel Show's Christa Larwood finds out.