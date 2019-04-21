The man who lives with 110 dogs
Video

'I'm the father to 110 huskies.'

Does the thought of living with over a hundred dogs sound like a dream or a nightmare?

Well for Audun, who lives in the world's northernmost settlement, this is a reality.

But his new Norwegian home Longyearbyen, located in the Arctic, is believed to be warming faster than any other town on Earth.

Video produced by Daniel South and Trystan Young

