The man who lives with 110 dogs

'I'm the father to 110 huskies.'
Does the thought of living with over a hundred dogs sound like a dream or a nightmare?
Well for Audun, who lives in the world's northernmost settlement, this is a reality.
But his new Norwegian home Longyearbyen, located in the Arctic, is believed to be warming faster than any other town on Earth.
Video produced by Daniel South and Trystan Young
21 Apr 2019
