Michelle Obama on Notre-Dame fire: 'You have been through worse'
Michelle Obama was on an dinner cruise along the Seine River in Paris when the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire on Monday night.
She shared a tribute after the fire saying her 'heart aches with the people of France'.
The former US first lady spoke about the fire during her Paris book tour.
17 Apr 2019
