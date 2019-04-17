Media player
'I was playing at mass when the fire broke'
Johann Vexo was evacuated from Notre-Dame whilst playing the organ.
He's been performing at the cathedral for many years and said it's "a part of my life which is destroyed".
17 Apr 2019
