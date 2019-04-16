'We will rebuild this cathedral'

Media player
Notre-Dame: The French president says the cathedral will be rebuilt following fire
A huge fire has destroyed large parts of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, although a Paris fire chief said the main structure has been saved.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced a national subscription would be launched to raise money for the cathedral to be rebuilt.
He described Notre-Dame as a place where French people "lived all our great moments" and "the epicentre of our lives".
16 Apr 2019
