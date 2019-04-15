Media player
Notre-Dame cathedral fire: ‘We could feel the heat from 100m away’
A fire has broken out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris and has spread rapidly across the building.
Travis, from the United States, was visiting Paris for the first time. He told 5 Live’s Sarah Brett the scene was “devastating” and “overwhelming”.
He also said he could feel the heat of the flames from 100m away.
This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 15 April 2019.
15 Apr 2019
