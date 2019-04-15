The moment Notre-Dame’s spire fell

Media player
Notre-Dame's spire collapses due to fire
The spire of Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral has collapsed due to a massive fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but officials say that it could be linked to renovation work.
15 Apr 2019
