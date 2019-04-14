Marie Antoinette's Versailles chambers on display

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Marie Antoinette's Versailles apartments on display
After three years of renovation, French Queen Marie Antoinette's apartments are to reopen to the public at the Chateau of Versailles.
The rooms were used by the queen for sleeping and receiving guests.
-
14 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-47928976/marie-antoinette-s-versailles-apartments-on-displayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window