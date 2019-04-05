Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukrainian candidates take drug tests
Both Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy - a famous comedian - took drug and alcohol tests ahead of a televised debate.
This marks a new stage in a saga over political debates between the two men, who are competing to be Ukraine's next president.
Read more: Ukraine president accepts stadium debate challenge
-
05 Apr 2019
