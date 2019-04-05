Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC confronts Frohnmeier with document
In 2017, BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse met Markus Frohnmeier in Stuttgart. He showed him a document which appeared to be written on behalf of Frohnmeier’s campaign for election to the Bundestag, asking for support from Russia.
Frohnmeier denied ever having seen it and said it was "fake".
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window