Comedian v president in rare stadium event
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Comedian v president in rare stadium event

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has agreed to debate rival candidate Volodymyr Zelensky in a rare stadium event.

The incumbent has also agreed to take a drug and alcohol test on Friday.

A date has not yet been arranged for the televised face-off, which will take place in Kiev's Olympiyskiy Stadium.

It comes days after Mr Zelensky, a comedian with no political experience, won the most votes in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections.

Produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov

  • 04 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'I'm very happy, but this is not the final action'