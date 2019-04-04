Media player
Comedian v president in rare stadium event
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has agreed to debate rival candidate Volodymyr Zelensky in a rare stadium event.
The incumbent has also agreed to take a drug and alcohol test on Friday.
A date has not yet been arranged for the televised face-off, which will take place in Kiev's Olympiyskiy Stadium.
It comes days after Mr Zelensky, a comedian with no political experience, won the most votes in the first round of Ukraine's presidential elections.
Produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov
04 Apr 2019
