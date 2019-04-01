Tourists flee wave from glacier collapse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tourists flee wave from glacier collapse

A large wave caused by a glacier calving - the natural process where a large section of ice breaks away - has been caught on camera in Iceland.

Tourists visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, who were accompanied by an expert guide, can be seen running to safety as the wave approaches the shore.

  • 01 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Look at these glaciers - photos or drawings?