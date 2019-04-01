Erdogan addresses his supporters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Erdogan addresses his supporters

The AKP party of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lost control of the capital Ankara in local elections.

The opposition CHP party is also ahead in Istanbul, according to the Turkish electoral commission.

Mr Erdogan told supporters, "We will appeal wherever needed."

  • 01 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Turkish NBA star: Why I can't leave the USA