Extension to Brexit 'must have clear plan'

Leo Varadkar has emphasised that the EU should be open to any "credible proposals" the UK put forward.

The Taoiseach said: "There is still time for the prime minister to come to the European Council with proposals".

Mr Varadkar also said the Irish government was planning for a no-deal Brexit on 12 April but that if the UK 'changes its red lines' they could make changes to the future relationship.