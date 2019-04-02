Hundreds take part in ‘silly walk’ parade

Video

Hundreds of people took part in a Monty Python-inspired "silly walk" parade in the Hungarian capital Budapest to mark April Fools’ Day.

The gathering, which organisers say provided an opportunity for people to forget about their daily problems, took place in the centre of the city.

The idea was inspired by a sketch in the 1970s comedy series Monty Python, where actor John Cleese played a civil servant walking in unusual ways to the "Ministry of Silly Walks".