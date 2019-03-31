Ukraine's monster ballot paper
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Ukrainian presidential election's monster ballot paper

Polls have opened in Ukraine as voters go to elect the country's next president.

If no candidate gets more than 50% on Sunday, the top two will fight it out in a second round on 21 April.

There are 39 candidates on the ballot paper, and it's claimed that if all the - unusually long - printed ballots were laid end-to-end, they'd reach from Ukraine to Uruguay.

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher visited a polling station in Kiev to take a closer look.

  • 31 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Ukraine's elections: Five things to know