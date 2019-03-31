Ukraine's monster ballot paper

Video

Polls have opened in Ukraine as voters go to elect the country's next president.

If no candidate gets more than 50% on Sunday, the top two will fight it out in a second round on 21 April.

There are 39 candidates on the ballot paper, and it's claimed that if all the - unusually long - printed ballots were laid end-to-end, they'd reach from Ukraine to Uruguay.

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher visited a polling station in Kiev to take a closer look.