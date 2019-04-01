Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unearthing a Nazi massacre in Belarus
A mass Jewish grave has been discovered in Belarus, during building work for a luxury block of flats.
The construction work in the the city of Brest's former Jewish ghetto has so far unearthed the remains of more than 1,000 people.
It's led the city's Jewish community to call for an official memorial to this little-known chapter of the Holocaust.
-
01 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window