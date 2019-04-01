Unearthing a Nazi massacre
A mass Jewish grave has been discovered in Belarus, during building work for a luxury block of flats.

The construction work in the the city of Brest's former Jewish ghetto has so far unearthed the remains of more than 1,000 people.

It's led the city's Jewish community to call for an official memorial to this little-known chapter of the Holocaust.

