Papery pyramid
Video

Louvre glass pyramid gets a new look

French visual artist JR and his 400 volunteers have been plastering 160,000 square feet of paper around the Louvre Museum pyramid in Paris.

It's part of an installation called the Secret of the Great Pyramid.

  • 30 Mar 2019