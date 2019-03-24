Media player
The Great Escape remembered 75 years on
The 75th anniversary of 50 Allied soldiers being shot after trying to escape from a German prisoner of war camp is being marked.
The story was later made into the film 'The Great Escape' starring Steve McQueen.
Today a service of remembrance will be held for those who died.
BBC News has been to the camp in Poland where a replica of one of the tunnels has been built.
24 Mar 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window