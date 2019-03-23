Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Airlift rescue of cruise ship passengers off Norway coast
Helicopters have been airlifting passengers to safety after their cruise liner ran into difficulty off the coast of Norway.
MV Viking Sky sent out a distress call warning of engine problems at about 13:00 GMT, amid treacherous seas and strong winds.
Bad weather was hampering rescue efforts, with waves of more than 10 metres high being reported.
Read more: Cruise ship evacuated after engine problems
-
23 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-47681846/airlift-rescue-of-cruise-ship-passengers-off-norway-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window