The war in Europe that won't go away
Kosovo war: The conflict that won't go away

On 24 March 1999, the US and its Western allies began a bombing campaign over Serbia that ended the Kosovo war.

But for many Kosovo Albanians and Serbs, the conflict has never been resolved.

The BBC's Jeremy Bowen, Albana Kasapi and Dejan Anastasijevic reported on the war and its aftermath. They explain why it can't be put to bed.

  • 24 Mar 2019
