Biggest EU story since fall of the Berlin wall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The biggest EU story since the fall of the Berlin wall'

Brexit continues to dominate the European headlines.

For the foreign correspondents covering the EU in Brussels it has almost become the only story they have time to cover.

Two of them tell us what’s it’s been like.

Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: EU agrees Brexit extension