Meet Mansur, man's bear friend

Russian pilot's special relationship with rescued bear
Playing with bears is not to be advised, but a pilot in Russia has formed a special bond with an animal that was abandoned in 2016.
Mansur was just a tiny cub when he was found and still plays with his 'guardian', Andrei Ivonov, now that he is grown.
He was raised with advice from local biologists and now lives at a decommissioned air base in Kaluga Region.
Cared for by a team of admirers, he has his own enclosure and a fenced-off area of adjacent woodland to roam in at will.
22 Mar 2019
