What’s it like to have 19 children?
Big families are not unusual in the Ukrainian village of Glynne. While the country’s population is falling, this highly religious community has more than 100 families with seven or more children.
But one couple has gone further than most, recently welcoming their 19th child. Can they even remember all of those names?
Video by Roman Lebed
23 Mar 2019
