'Why are the children being punished?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why are the children being punished?'

It’s thought up to 4,000 Russian men travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight for so-called Islamic State.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Mar 2019