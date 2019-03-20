Survivor 'happy' with Karadzic sentence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Survivor 'happy' with Radovan Karadzic life sentence
A UN tribunal has raised the sentence of ex-Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic to life in prison after he appealed against his original conviction for genocide.
-
20 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-47642332/survivor-happy-with-radovan-karadzic-life-sentenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window