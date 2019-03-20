Media player
Brexit and calling another country home
The continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit means the rights of UK citizens living in EU countries are still to be guaranteed.
Instead of waiting to see what's in store, an increasing number of British people abroad are applying for citizenship in the European country where they live and work.
Germany was the place that welcomed most new citizens from the UK in the year following the referendum.
BBC Scotland's The Nine met some of them in Berlin.
Video journalist: Fabian Chaundy
