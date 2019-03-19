Media player
Skiers swallowed by off-piste avalanche
A group of skiers were caught by surprise after being trapped in an off-piste avalanche in the Austrian Alps.
A ridge of snow near the village of St Anton am Arlberg they were skiing on collapsed.
Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident, but the skiers did have to be rescued.
19 Mar 2019
