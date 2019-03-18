Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Priority' to find Utrecht perpetrator
A gunman has opened fire inside a tram and at several other locations in the Dutch city of Utrecht.
Dutch anti-terrorism co-ordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg says all efforts are now focused on catching the gunman.
-
18 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-47614966/priority-is-to-find-perpetrator-dutch-counter-terror-agencyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window