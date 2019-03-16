Media player
Catalan supporters sing in Madrid at protest rally
Tens of thousands of supporters of Catalan independence have rallied in the Spanish capital Madrid in protest at an ongoing trial of 12 separatist leaders.
The leaders of Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid face rebellion and sedition charges.
16 Mar 2019
