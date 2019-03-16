Violent 'yellow vests' protests return
'Yellow vests' protests: Violence returns to Paris streets

Demonstrators have rioted in Paris in a resurgence of violent 'yellow vest' protests that started in France four months ago.

The protests began over fuel tax rises but have since developed into a broader revolt against President Emmanuel Macron.

Police used water cannon and tear gas to try to disperse the protesters on Saturday.

