Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Yellow vests' protests: Violence returns to Paris streets
Demonstrators have rioted in Paris in a resurgence of violent 'yellow vest' protests that started in France four months ago.
The protests began over fuel tax rises but have since developed into a broader revolt against President Emmanuel Macron.
Police used water cannon and tear gas to try to disperse the protesters on Saturday.
-
16 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-47597296/yellow-vests-protests-violence-returns-to-paris-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window