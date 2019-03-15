'Irish are fierce, faithful, tough and true'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

St Patrick's Day: Trump says Irish confident, fierce and true

Donald Trump has received a bowl of shamrock from the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

The exchange was part of the traditional St Patrick's Day celebrations at the White House on Thursday.

During a press conference with Mr Varadkar, the president said that Ireland was "a special place".

Mr Trump said he would be visiting the Republic of Ireland this year.

  • 15 Mar 2019