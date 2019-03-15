Astronauts lift off successfully this time

Video

Three astronauts are making their way to the International Space Station after a successful lift-off from the Russian Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Nasa's Nick Hague and Christina Koch, and their Russian colleague Alexey Ovchinin began a six-hour journey to the ISS where they will spend six and a half months.

This is Mr Hague and Mr Ovchinin's first launch since their mission was aborted mid-flight last October.