Finding elite Russian troops during 2014 Crimea annexation
Five years ago in March 2014 Russian forces annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula - a move condemned internationally. Crimea has a Russian-speaking majority.
How did BBC journalists discover Russian special forces were involved despite official denials from the Kremlin?
BBC Russian reporters Oleg Boldyrev and Olga Ivshina spoke to Maria Jevstafjeva.
18 Mar 2019
