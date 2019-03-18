Annexation of Crimea five years on
Finding elite Russian troops during 2014 Crimea annexation

Five years ago in March 2014 Russian forces annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula - a move condemned internationally. Crimea has a Russian-speaking majority.

How did BBC journalists discover Russian special forces were involved despite official denials from the Kremlin?

BBC Russian reporters Oleg Boldyrev and Olga Ivshina spoke to Maria Jevstafjeva.

