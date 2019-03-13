Anger after 12 babies die in Tunis hospital
Angry protests after 12 babies die in Tunisia hospital

Crowds have been gathering outside the Rabta maternity hospital, where 12 babies died of septic shock between 7-8 March.

Health Minister Abderraouf Cherif resigned on Saturday over the deaths. His interim replacement said preliminary findings suggest an infection acquired at the hospital caused the deaths.

The father of one of the infants told BBC Arabic that ministers and official must be held to account.

