'Water makes me feel calm and peaceful'

Video

Erin Green is one of 129 Special Olympians competing for Great Britain at the 2019 World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates. The Games will take place in venues in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 14-21 March.

A total of 7,500 athletes from about 170 countries will take part in 24 sports.

It is hoped the event will build a legacy of improved health, education and opportunities.

Erin tells the BBC about her excitement and the challenges she faces.