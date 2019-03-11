Saving lives in a deadly city
Video

Saving lives in one of the world's most dangerous cities

The Afghan capital, Kabul, is one of the most terrorised cities in the world. But it has only 22 ambulances.

BBC News was given exclusive access to spend a week with ambulance workers to see how they save people's lives.

Produced by Kawoon Khamoosh, Elaine Jung, Camelia Sadeghzadeh

  • 11 Mar 2019