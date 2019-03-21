Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taking part in Estonia’s sauna marathon
Several hundred people took part in the European Sauna Marathon, held in the ski resort of Otepaa in southern Estonia last month.
Each team of four people had to visit a list of local saunas as quickly as possible, spending a minimum of three minutes in each of them.
Teams were also awarded time bonuses for visiting ice holes and hot tubs.
The BBC Travel Show’s Christa Larwood reports.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window